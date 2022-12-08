Boy's Basketball: Indians pound Pollok Central to open play in CH Winter Hoopsfest

CENTRAL HEIGHTS - Jacksonville scored a 50-36 victory over the Wildcats from Pollok Central in early action in the Central Heights Winter Hoopsfest on Thursday.
The Indians (4-3) will do battle with Center at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Pool "B" action will wrap up for head coach Mark Alexander's warriors at 9:50 a.m. on Friday when the Tribe take on Brock (8-3). Brock is ranked No. 10 in the state in this week's TABC Class 3A poll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.