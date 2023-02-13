Jacksonville and Bullard held on to their No. 16 and No. 17 rankings in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A Poll.
The Indians are now 22-8, after winning both of their district games last week while the Panthers improved to 26-5 following going 2-0 in league play last week.
Jacksonville and Bullard are tied for first place in District 18-4A. The two clubs split their regular season meetings.
In TAPPS Class 4A, Brook Hill (18-6) checked in at No. 7 this week.
The Guard will open the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday by hosting Colleyville Covenant at 6:30 p.m.
The Cougars (17-6) are the third place team out of District 1. Brook Hill recently finished in second place in the District 2 tournament.
