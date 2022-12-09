Boy's Basketball: Jacksonville goes 3-0 in CH Winter Hoopsfest pool play

CENTRAL HEIGHTS - Jacksonville exited Pool B play in the Central Heights Holiday Hoopsfest with an unblemished record late Friday morning after defeating Brock, 60-45.
On Thursday the Tribe (6-3) secured wins over Pollok Central (50-36) and versus Center (55-43).
Jacksonville came out with guns a blazin', and in a businesslike fashion established a 14-4 lead going into the second period of play against the Class 3A Eagles.
The Indians were able to maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the way, except for two junctures in the second frame where the Eagles trimmed the Tribe advantage to eight points.
The Indians displayed good ball movement in the game as Jacksonville showed a great deal of patience on offense, which resulted in the Tribe getting a good look at a high-percentage, more often than not.
With eight seniors on its roster, the Indians held a significant experience advantage over Brock, who listed only three seniors on its roster.
Junior Karmelo Clayborne led all players in scoring with 18 points, which included two triples.
Devin McCuin was close behind with 15 points - he also came up with six rebounds and four steals.
Jermaine Taylor poured in 11 points and pulled down six caroms, while Davarion Boyd finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Completing the scoring for the Indians was Koda Canady (4), Ryan McCown (3) and Danny Lopez (2).
Sawyer Strosnider had a team-high 16 points for the Eagles.
Jacksonville will advance to the semi-finals of bracket and will play again at 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
