Boys Basketball: Jacksonville ranked No. 13 in state in preseason poll

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches unveiled their preseason basketball polls earlier this week, with Jacksonville's Indians checking in at No. 13 in Class 4A. The Indians, who are coached by Mark Alexander, are one of only two East Texas teams represented in the poll. Sulphur Springs landed at No.10.
The top five teams in Class 4A are Oak Cliff-Faith Family, Dallas Carter, Sillsbee, Houston Washington and Stafford.
The Indians won 27 games a year ago when they competed in Class 5A. Jacksonville dropped down to Class 4A this past February and will be in a district that includes Bullard, Hudson, Madisonville, Palestine and Rusk.
The Indians will have to replace Vito High's production. High graduated in the spring and is now a member of the Bossier Parish (La.) Community College basketball squad.
Jacksonville will, nevertheless, return a formidable nucleus of players with plenty of varsity experience.
Kurt Powell returns as the Tribe's assistant coach this season.
Wednesday is the first day boys basketball teams are allowed to practice, according to University Interscholastic League rules.
Jacksonville is scheduled to lift the curtain on the regular season on Nov. 18 by visiting Hallsville.
The Indians will play at John Alexander Gymnasium for the first time on Nov. 29 when the Marshall Mavericks are scheduled for a visit.
District 18-4A action will get under way on Jan. 13, 2023. Jacksonville will travel to Bullard that evening.
The regular season will draw to a close on Valentine's Day 2023, with Rusk slated to appear in Jacksonville. That will also be Senior Night for the Tribe.
