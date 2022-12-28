Tyler High 66, Jacksonville 57
The Tyler High Lions sank five triples in the third stanza and went on to beat Jacksonville, 66-57, in opening day play of the 68th Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College on Tuesday night.
Jacksonville (12-4), ranked No. 15 in the state in Class 4A, led 27-25 at halftime.
The Indians were able to trim the Tyler lead to three points, 52-49, at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Lions, who were led in scoring by Ashad Walker with 20, answered by going on an 8-3 spurt.
Jacksonville had four players end the evening in double figures. Karmelo Clayborne led the way with 18 points, followed by Jermaine Taylor (12), Devin McCuin (12) and Koda Canady (11).
Brownsboro 47, Brook Hill 38 (OT)
Brownsboro's Bears outscored Brook Hill 11-2 in the overtime segment in defeating the Guard, 47-38.
The Guard (9-4) trailed 29-28 going into the fourth period.
The game was knotted at 36 at the end of regulation.
Beck Langemeier and Noah Langemeier dumped in 10 points apiece for Brook Hill while Colton Carson had nine.
Brook Hill will take on the Tyler HEAT at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
