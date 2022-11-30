Boy's Basketball: JHS to play 2 games Thur.in Lufkin Hoopsfest

LUFKIN - The Jacksonville Indians will be one of a dozen schools that will taking part in the Lufkin Hoopsfest beginning on Thursday.
The Tribe (1-1) have a date with the Cleveland Indians (3-2) out of District 13-6A at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.
At 4:30 p.m. Jacksonville will battle Montgomery's Bears (2-1). Montgomery is representing District 21-5A.
Bracket play will take place on Friday.
The championship game is slated for a 1 p.m. tip-off on Saturday.
The Indians earned their first win of the season on Tuesday when they nipped Nacogdoches 55-54 in Nacogdoches.
