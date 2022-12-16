Boy's Basketball: No. 1 Lipan sails past Brook Hill, 59-40

MARTINS MILL - Brook Hill proved to be no match for the top rated team in UIL Class 2A.
Lipan's Indians thumped the Guard, 59-40, on Friday morning in a winner's bracket game in the Martins Mill-Bryan Mewbourne Invitational.
The Indians led 29-22 at the break before running away from Brook Hill in the final half.
The win moved Lipan to 13-0 on the year, while the Guard slipped to 8-2.
Beck Langemeir scored a team high 12 points for Brook Hill, followed by Jakub Dluzewski with nine.
Brook Hill will take on either Chapel Hill or Timpson at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
