Boys Basketball Roundup: Rusk, New Summerfield win on the road

Rusk 73, Gilmer 62: GILMER — Rusk improved to 6-12 after putting away the Buckeyes of Gilmer, 73-62, on Tuesday night in Gilmer. Rusk is slated to visit Lufkin at 7 p.m. on Friday before opening district play on Jan. 14 by hosting No. 25-ranked Lufkin Hudson.
New Summerfield 66, Mount Enterprise 58: MT. ENTERPRISE — New Summerfield's Hornets kept pace with Woden atop the District 22-2A standings after beating Mt. Enterprise, 66-58, on Tuesday on the Wildcats' home court. The Hornets, who are 11-6 overall, are tied with Woden at 2-0 in the conference standings, with Douglass checking in at 1-0. at 8:30 p.m. Friday the Hornets will play at Cushing (0-1). Cushing fell to Woden, 56-35, on Tuesday.
Jefferson 54, Troup 41: JEFFERSON — In a District 16-3A battle that was staged in Jefferson, the hometown Bulldogs got past Troup, 54-41, on Tuesday. Jefferson moved to 12-7, 2-0 with the victory. The Bulldogs placed three men in double figures in registering the win. Troup (14-7, 0-2), who trailed 30-14 at halftime, will host West Rusk at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
