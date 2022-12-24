Boy's Basketball: Rusk included in 10-team Houston County Holiday Classic

Beginning on Wednesday the Rusk Basketball Eagles will be taking part in the Houston County Holiday Classic, which will crow its champion on Friday.

The Eagles (5-8) are included in Pool B and will be playing its games at Crockett High School.

Rusk is scheduled to open up against Maypearl at 11 a.m. and take on DiVinci School at 4 p.m.

On Thursday the Red and Black will face Aggieland Home School at 9 a.m. and will conclude pool play with a 2 p.m. game against the Bulldogs from Crockett.

Pool "A" games involving Grapeland, Trinity, Palestine Westwood, Madisonville and Diboll will be played in Grapeland.

The Eagles lost a nailbiter on Tuesday when West Rusk came into Eagle Coliseum and edged the home team, 60-58.

With district play set to commence in three weeks, the Eagles will have an opportunity to establish some momentum by earning a few wins in the Houston County Holiday Classic.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you