Boy's Basketball: Rusk stomps Kilgore, 58-32

RUSK - Rusk breezed past Kilgore, 58-32, on Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum.
Adrian Tumlin was high scorer foe the Eagle. He fired in 11 points, with eight of those coming in the final frame.
Spencer Barrett added 10, Brailen Trawick chipped in eight as did Aiden McCown.
Jermichael Sturns accounted for six points.
Kilgore (0-2) was led in scoring by Bobby King with nine.
The 2-0 Eagles will host Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.