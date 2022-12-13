Boy's Basketball: Troup loses to Henderson at Tiger Gym

TROUP - Henderson closed the door on a valiant Troup rally in the second half as the Lions posted a 49-38 victory over the Tigers in Troup on Tuesday evening.
After trailing by 15 at halftime, Troup (7-7) outscored the Lions (4-12) 17-10 in the third quarter to get back in the game.
Henderson got back on track in the fourth period, however, to cement the verdict.
Trae Davis and Carson Davenport paced the Tigers in scoring, by dropping in 10 and eight points, respectively. Davenport sank a pair of 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Bryce Wallum added six points and Colby Turner knocked in five.
Henderson won the junior varsity fray, 31-21, and the freshman game by a 26-17 margin.
Troup will host Kerans at 3:30 p.m. (varsity start time) on Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.