Boy's basketball: Troup no match for undefeated Wills Point

TROUP - The Wills Point High School boy's basketball team came to Troup Tuesday evening to test the Maroon and White.
When the final horn had sounded, Wills Point moved to 5-0 on the year by knocking off Troup, 58-26.
Wills Point led comfortably, 28-14, at halftime.
Jayden Asher and Nathan Allen pumped in 22 and 18 points, respectively, for the visitors.
Troup's top scorers were Trae Davis (6), Ty Lovelady (4) and Jarett Castillo (4).
Troup will begin play in the Slocum Tournament beginning on Thursday by taking on Normangee at 4 p.m. and the Huntington JV squad at 8 p.m.
Sub-Varsity: (JV) Troup 42, Wills Point 29; (Freshmen) Wills Point 38, Troup 35.
