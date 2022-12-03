Boy's Basketball: Troup wins 3rd place in Slocum Tournament

ELKHART - Troup defeated Centerville, 37-28, on Saturday to claim third place in the Slocum Tournament.

In what was a battle of the Tigers, Troup posted a 20-11 lead at halftime and managed to hang on to the nine-point advantage when the final horn had sounded.

Troup (5-2) was led in scoring by Bryce Wallum (12), Trae Davis (9) and Chris Calley (6).

Centerville (2-2) was paced by Wade Neyland with 12 points.

Next up for Troup is a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday against Lone Oak. That tilt will be played at Tiger Gymnasium.

