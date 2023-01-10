Boys Basketball: Waco LaVega edges Jacksonville, 53-49

WACO - In its final tune up before opening district play later this week, Jacksonville fell, 53-39, to Waco LaVega in Waco on Monday evening.
The game was close throughout, with the Indians (14-7) owning a 39-34 advantage to start play in the fourth period.
The Pirates (13-8) finished strong, outscoring the Tribe, 19-10, in the final stanza to secure the victory.
Jacksonville will commence conference play by traveling to Bullard for a 7:45 p.m. encounter on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.