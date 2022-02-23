Boys Class 1A bi-district: Wells blasts Burkeville, 62-41

WELLS — TheFrom staff reports Wells Pirates advanced to the area finals on Tuesday by running rough shod over Burkeville in Tuesday's Class A, Region III bi-district clash.
Wells (19-13) came away with a 62-52 decision and will advance to test Hubbard on Friday night.
Burkeville ends the year with a record of 13-18.
That game will be played at Buffalo High School.
Fans may purchase tickets at the door.
The Wells-Hubbard winner will move on to the regional quarter-final round early next week, and will face either Chireno or Avalon early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.