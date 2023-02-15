Boys Hoops: Alto to return to playoffs after defeating Carlisle, 63-42

ALTO - The Alto basketball yellowjackets knew what they had to do on Tuesday and they went out and got the job done.
The Jackets dropped the hammer on Carlisle, winning, 63-42, to earn the fourth and final playoff spot out of District 22-2A.
Alto (11-13) will take on Hawkins (22-7), the District 21-2A champions, at 6 p.m. on Monday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium in a Class 2A bi-district fray.
This will be the Jackets' first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 campaign.
