Boy's Hoops: Carlisle to stay busy before Feb. 19 playoff opener

PRICE — The scheduling abnormalities caused by COVID-19 have left the Price-Carlise Basketball Indians with a lot of time on their hands.
After the Indians (5-5 in district) had nailed down the fourth playoff spot out of District 21-A last week, head coach Jerod Rowland's team had about a two-week wait before taking on Garrison, the District 22-2A champions, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Rusk Eagle Coliseum.
Luckily enough, Rowland has been able to line up a couple of games to keep the Indians in game mode, both physically and mentally.
Carlisle will visit Tyler-Bishop Gorman at 5 p.m. Friday (varsity only) and will then host the Crusaders on Tue., Feb. 16.
Some of the key contributors for the Indians this season have been Matthew Rigdon, Griff Rigdon and Brett Rowland.
Matthew Rigdon is averaging 26.8 points and 9.7 rebounds a game. He has sank 70 3-pointers this season.
Griff Rigdon scores just north of 18 points a night, and has drained 68 treys this season.
Brett Rowland's numbers read 10.8 points, 7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
NOTE: Tickets for the Class 2A bi-district game against Garrison can be obtained at Carlisle High School, Junior High, from Coach Sheppard, or at the Administration Building. Tickets are $5.00 each (pay at the gate).
