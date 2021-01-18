Boys Hoops Roundup: Brook Hill stays hot with win over Tyler HEAT

Brook Hill 54, Tyler HEAT 35: BULLARD — Chandler Fletcher tossed in a game-high 23 points and Brook Hill went to defeat the Tyler Heat, 54-35, on Friday evening in Bullard. Fletcher hit 9-17 (52.9%) of his field goal attempts. Grayson Murry added 11 points and three rebounds while Joseph Johnson and TyJuan Cannon each fired in eight points and pulled down six caroms. The Guard trailed 22-20 at the break, but outscored their foe 34-13 in the second half to win with ease.
Brook Hill will carry a 14-1, 1-0 worksheet into Tuesday's district game against McKinney Christian. The varsity gaqme is expected to tip off at 8 p.m. at Herrington Gymnasium.
Waskom 60, Troup 34: WASKOM — Waskom jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter of play in route to stopping the Tigers from Troup 60-34 on Friday night in Waskom. Clayton Vickers scored 15 points for the Tigers (11-8, 2-4). In the junior varsity contest, Waskom forged out a 40-28 victory. Troup will continue conference play by hosting Harleton at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Rusk 67, Jasper 59: RUSK — Rusk improved to 8-5, 1-1 on Friday by beating Jasper, 67-59. The Eagles will host Carthage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
