Boys Powerlifting: Bullard finishes first, Troup third in Troup Quad

TROUP — Amassing 43 points, Bullard came in first place at the Troup Quad on Friday. Panther iron pumpers registered four first place finishes.
West Rusk (32), Troup (27) and Arp (27) completed the order of finish.
Members of the Bullard team that finished in the top five in their respective weight classes included: Caiden Lee (2nd, 148 lb., 995lbs.), Michael Ray (1st, 165 lb., 1,250), Landon Wilson (1st, 181 lb., 1,050 lbs.), Cayden Royal (2nd, 198 lb., 1,100 lbs.), Landon Daffon (1st, 275 lb., 1,290 lbs.), Austin Ellis (2nd, 275 lb., 1,170 lbs.) and Derek Degrate (1st, 308 lb/. 1,450 lbs.).
Tiger lifters that scored points for their squad included: Quinten Taylor (1st, 132 lb., 935 lbs.), Darren Parrish (2nd, 132 lb., 555 lbs.), Kaden Mahoney (1st, 148 lb., 1,025 lbs.), Jacob Baker (1st, 198 lb., 1,150 lbs.) and Sean Flood (5th, 220 lb., 810 lbs.).
