Boys Powerlifting: Bullard's Ray, Taylor qualify for state meet

ARP — Mickey Ray and Austin Taylor will be representing Bullard High School at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state championships, slated to be held March 25-26 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

Ray came in first place in the 165-pound weight class at the Region III, Division 2 Championships, which took place at Arp High School on Friday.

Taylor was the runner-up in the 242-pound division.

Ray lifter a total of 1,240 pounds of iron in winning his division, while Taylor hoisted a total of 1,505-pounds.

Bullard came in fif place in the team standings, finishing with 17 points.

The top-three teams were Paris (41), Brownsboro (34) and Henderson (30).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you