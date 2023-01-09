Boys Powerlifting: Rusk, Jacksonville finish near the top at Rusk Invitational

RUSK - Rusk and Jacksonville took the wraps off a new powerlifting season on Friday at the Rusk Eagle Invitational where the host Eagles came in second place in the team standings with 35 points, followed by Jacksonville in third place with 25 points.
Pollok Central amassed 59 points to win first place.
Trinity came in fourth place with 25 points, followed by Tyler Chapel Hill with 17.
Nine schools featuring 89 lifters were entered in the meet.
Coming in first place in their weight class for the Eagles were Hayden Dyess (148 lb. weight class, 955 pounds) and Brayden Brawner (Super Heavy Weight, 1,085 lbs.).
Jacksonville also had two young men who came in first place. Christian Espinoza had lifts totaling 770 pounds to win the 123 lb. weight division and Alex McKnight took the gold in the 165 lb. weight class, with lifts totaling 1,060 lbs.
Rusk/Jacksonville top 5 finishers
Rusk
132 lbs., 3. Trent Byers, 720 total pounds
148 lbs.-1. Hayden Dyess, 955 lbs.
148 lbs.-4. Anthony Rojo, 825 lbs.
165 lbs.-3. Seth Hicks, 970 lbs.
181 lbs.-2. John Callahan, 1,115 lbs.
198 lbs.-4. Pedro Alonzo, 980 lbs.
220 lbs.-2. Joshua Arredondo, 1,175 lbs.
275 lbs.-3. David Kennedy, 1,195 lbs.
SHW - 1. Brayden Brawner, 1,085 lbs.
Jacksonville
123 lbs., 1. Christian Espinoza, 770 lbs.
165 lbs., 1. Alex McKnight, 1,060 lbs.
181 lbs, 3. Caelan Soultanova, 950 lbs.
220 lbs., 4. Anthony Cummins, 1,145 lbs.
242 lbs., 2. Dre Diles, 1,165 lbs.
275 lbs., 5. Raphael Foy, 1,125 lbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.