Boys Powerlifting: Rusk, Troup, New Summerfield take part in Iron Tiger Invite

ARP – Powerlifters representing Rusk, Troup and New Summerfield were included in a field of nine schools that saw action in the (Arp) Iron Tiger Invitational on Friday.
Arp amassed 42 points to edge out Tyler-Chapel Hill (38) for first place in the team standings.
Rusk scored 28 points to finish in sixth place, followed by Troup (10) in seventh.
New Sumerfield had two points and wound up in eighth place.
One Eagle lifter, Alan Rojo, came in first place in his weight classification (148-lbs.), having success with lifts totaling 1,085 lbs.
Rusk Top 5 Finishers
148 lbs.- 1. Alan Rojo, 1,085 lbs.
148 lbs.- 3. Hayden Dyess, 970 lbs.
181 lbs.- 2. John Callahan, 1,145 lbs.
181 lbs.- 4. Andrew Hooper, 1,050 lbs.
220 lbs.- 2. Joshua Arrendondo, 1,235 lbs.
275 lbs.- 2. David Kennedy, 1,285 lbs.
SHW - 5. Brayden Brawner, 1,115 lbs.
Troup Top 5 Finishers
123 lb.- 2. Kameron Kendrick, 760 lbs.
220 lb.- 4. Caden Starkey, 1,000 lbs.
220 lb.- 5. Sean Flood, 1,000 lbs.
SHW - 4. Mason Stroud, 1,120 lbs.
New Summerfield Top 5 Finisher
123 lb.- 4. Jose Flores, 560 lbs.
