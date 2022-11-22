The latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls came out on Monday and the Jacksonville Indians and the Brook Hill Guard are included in the top 20 in their respective divisions.
Jacksonville (0-1) is ranked No.13 in the UIL Class 4A poll and the Guard (0-0) are slotted No. 7 in the TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A poll.
Jacksonville suffered a single-digit loss in its opener at Hallsville on Friday.
Brook Hill just wrapped up its football season on Friday and will be getting started a little bit late as a result.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.