Boys Prep Hoops: Rusk eager to get football boys on the court

RUSK — Despite not having several key players who were involved in football until Nov. 21, the Rusk Varsity Eagle basketball team has continued to practice and has even played three games thus far.
Rusk is 0-3, which is not unexpected at this point, with the likes of Elijah Ward, Owen McCown and Aidan McCown being among the group that has been donning cleats and shoulder pads during the past couple of weeks.
Head coach Kenneth Reynolds Jr.'s Eagles have lost to Henderson (72-25), Frankston (58-33) and most recently (Tuesday) to Kilgore (52-36).
Rusk will return to action on Tue. , Nov. 30 when the Eagles travel to Pollok Central. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Beginning on Thursday, Rusk will be playing in the Brook Hill Tournament, which runs through Saturday.
Conference play is scheduled to start on Jan. 14, 2022 when Rusk hosts Lufkin Hudson.
