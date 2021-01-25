In its final action before opening league play (7 p.m. Tuesday hosting Chapel Hill), the Bullard Soccer Panthers posted a 1-0-1 record in the Hudson Tournament over the weekend.
The Panthers' group championship match versus Livingston was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols that wasn't associated with the Bullard squad.
Coty Johnson and Landon Jackson earned spots on the All-Tournament team.
On Thursday, Bullard played Lumberton to a 2-2 tie.
Statistical leaders for the Panthers included Christian Moore (1 goal, 1 assist), Jackson (1 goal) and Caleb Penny (6 saves in goal).
Bullard came away with a 2-1 victory over Tatum's Eagles on Friday.
Justin Gregory and Ivan Ruiz deposited the ball into the next for the Panthers, with Jackson picking up an assist.
Penny came up with eight saves and Austin Randall added a pair for the winners.
