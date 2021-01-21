Boys Soccer: Bullard to take 7-0 record into Hudson Tournament

BULLARD — After going 4-0 in the Tatum Invitational late last week to move to 7-0 on the year, the Bullard High School boy's soccer team will be looking to keep rolling beginning on Thursday when they open play in the three-day Hudson Tournament.
Bullard is scheduled to test Lumberton, Tatum and Livingston this weekend.
Bullard, who is coached by Darren Vossler, opened up its run in Tatum by blanking Hudson, 3-0.
Ivan Ruiz, Coty Johnson and Elijah Mays collected goals for the Panthers, with Christian Moore having an assist.
Caleb Penny and Austin Randall combined to produce the shutout in goal by coming up with five and two saves, respectively.
Moore score on a free kick with five minutes left to play to give Bullard a 1-0 win over Pittsburg.
Penny amassed nine saves in netting the clean sheet.
In another close contest, Bullard was able to prevail over Pleasant Grove, 2-1. Moore and Justin Gregory punched in goals for the Panthers.
Beaux Christian had a save for the winning squad and Penny came up with a pair of saves
The Panthers wrapped things up on Saturday by defeating Sabine, 3-1.
Justin Gregory knocked in two of the Bullard goals, with Christian Wimmer accounting for the other.
Other statistical leaders for the Panthers were Johnson and Mays with an assist each and Penny and Randall who made a total of five saves, led by Penny's four.
Johnson and Moore earned spots on the all-tournament team.
Bullard's match against Spring Hill, was canceled last Saturday.
The Panthers are slated to lift the lid on conference play by entertaining Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
