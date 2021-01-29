Boy's Soccer: Bullard trounces Gladewater, 6-1, Gregory scores 3 goals

GLADEWATER — Justin Gregory scored a hat trick in Bullard's 6-1 district win over Gladewater on Friday evening in Gladewater.
The Bears scored in the first minute to go up 1-0, but from that point on it was all Bullard.
Driving in single goals for the Panthers was Ivan Ruiz, Christian Moore and Elijah Mays.
Collecting assists in the match were Antonio Medina and Christian Wimmer.
Minding the net for Bullard was Austin Randall, who picked three saves.
Bullard head boy's soccer coach Darren Vossler said that he was particularly pleased with the way Coty Johnson, Zach Arroyo, Zach Wise and Read Blakeney combining efforts to limit Gladewater to just four shots on goal all night.
On the flip side, the Panthers had 14 shots on goal.
Bullard will take a 9-1-1 overall and 1-1 district record into Tuesday's conference affair with Mineola, who is 2-0 in district.
That match will be played at Panther Stadium.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Bullard 7, Palestine 0.
