Boys Soccer: Jacksonville mows down Mabank, 5-0

Five Tribesmen scored a goal apiece and Axel Zamora had a clean sheet in goal as Jacksonville cruised past Mabank, 5-0, on Friday afternoon at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The match was played on Day Two of the Jacksonville Showcase, which will wrap up on Saturday. The Tribe varsity will engage Lindale at 10:30 a.m.
Drilling the ball into the net for Jacksonville (2-0) was Brayden Diaz, Nathan Romero, Jose Solano, Darehy Modesto and Juan Lopez.
Lizandro Escareño picked up two assists in the match, while David Maldonado, Adrian Rangel and Diaz had an assist each.
Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo was especially pleased with the defensive effort from Dylan Guerrero, Joel Mendiola, Ilian Mena, Peyton Robinson, Eric Ruiz and Dylan Roberts.
