Boy's soccer: JHS-Nac match ends in a 3-3 draw

NACOGDOCHES - Former district rivals Jacksonville and Nacogdoches dueled at Dragon Stadium on Tuesday evening, and at the end of the match the two clubs departed the pitch with a 3-3 tie.
Scoring a goal each for the Tribe was Armando Lara, Juan Cedillo and Jacob Gutierrez.
Earning assists for Jacksonville was Nathan Ramirez and Jordan Cabrera.
Davy Smith handled the goalkeeping duties for the Tribe.
The Jacksonville coaching staff also recognized the play of Gambino Galvan, Yair Balderas, Zach Zimmerhanzel and Dylan Roberts.
The 5-2-2 Indians will entertain Whitehouse at 7 p.m. on Friday.
