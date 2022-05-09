Brady Robinson gets 3 hits in Gents' championship win over Trinity

The Centenary College Gents are pictured in a team photo shortly after winning the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship on Sunday in Cleburne. Brady Robinson, middle row center, a Jacksonville High product, went 3-6 in the title affair for the Gents.

 Photo courtesy Centenary Athletics

CLEBURNE — Centenary College, seeded third, knocked off No. 1-seed Trinity University, 10-5, to win the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball championship on Sunday.

The tourney was played at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

The conference title was Centenary's first on the diamond since 2017.

Jacksonville High School-product Brady Robinson, went 3-6 in the championship game and drove in a run. The senior also played an error-free game at third base.

With the championship comes an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III championships.

The Gents will find out who they will take on in the first round of post season play on May 16 when the selection show is broadcast.

