Brady Robinson heats up while on Gents' Cali road trip

SHREVEPORT - Former Jacksonville Indian standout Brady Robinson made the most of a visit to Southern California last week.
Robinson, now a senior shortstop for the Centenary College Gents (Shreveport, La.), remained focused on getting the job done with his bat during his team's eight-game road trip that brought the Gents into the land of surfer dudes, beach babes and sunny skies.
Robinson went 9-30 (.300 batting average) at the plate and drove in six runs in games against Claremont-Mudd Scripps, LaVerne and Occidental.
In a March 1 game against LaVerne he went 2-3 and drove in three runs.
Centenary is scheduled to host Milsaps College at 5 p.m. Wednesday before hitting the road to Seguin at the end of the week to open conference play with a series at Texas Lutheran.
