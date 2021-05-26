Brady Robinson named to SCAC all-conference team

SHREVEPORT, LA — Brady Robinson, a junior from Jacksonville, has been named to the All- Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball team.
Robinson, who plays shortstop for Centenary College in Shreveport, La., was a second team selection.
Robinson played in 41 games this past season where he batted .336 (51-152). He had five home runs and drove in 31 runs. In addition, Robinson hit seven doubles, four triples and swiped eight bases.
This was Robinson's first season as a Gent — he previously played at Eastfield College in Mesquite for two seasons.
Centenary finished 30-11 overall and 14-7 in SCAC play. The Gents qualified for the league's post season tournament.
