Brakenhoff goal gives JC women 2-1 win over Northeast Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT — Daphne Brakenhoff (Castricum, Netherlands) scored the game winning goal in the 88th minute, giving Jacksonville College a 2-1 Region XIV victory over Northeast Texas Community College on Wednesday.
Stine Blancke collected the assist on Brakenhoff's score.
JC (5-4, 5-4) led 1-0 at the break following a Klaudis Stasiak goal in the 16th minute of play.
Manon Cresola had an assist on the play.
The Lady Eagles tied the scored with their only goal of the match that came in the 52nd minute.
Rachel Torres was the winning goal keeper for the Lady Jags.
The JC ladies will return to the pitch at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 when Blinn College comes to town.
MEN: Northeast Texas 3, Jacksonville College 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.