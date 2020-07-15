Bramlett named to LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll

SAN ANGELO — Bullard-junior Parker Bramlett is one of more than 175 student-athletes at Angelo State University that have been named to the Lone Star Conference (NCAA, Division II) Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2020 Spring Semester.
Bramlett, who is a graduate of Tyler-Robert E. Lee High School, is an infielder on the Ram baseball squad.
The Commissioner's Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of each fall and spring semester with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA and be on their team's active roster. Sixty-four ASU student-athletes posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2020 spring semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.