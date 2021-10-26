Braves' A.J. Minter heads to World Series in fine form

HOUSTON — Timing is everything and A.J. Minter, who played high school baseball at the Brook Hill School, seems like he is heading into the World Series in fine form.
Minter, 28, is a southpaw who works out of the Atlanta Braves bullpen.
The National League-champion Braves will take on the Houston Astros, the champions of the American League, in a best-of-7 series that is slated to get under way at 7:09 p.m. (local time, FOX) on Tuesday at Minute Made Park in Houston.
Game 2 will be played at the samed time in Houston on Wednesday.
After a travel day on Thursday, the Braves and the Astros will meet in Atlanta for games three, four and five (Fri-Sun.)
Minter, a standout at Texas A&M as a collegiate player, has worked in five games in the post season and has pitched 7.1 innings and owns an unblemished, 0.00, earned run average.
In the National League Championship Series finale on Saturday, Minter worked the fifth and sixth innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and struck out four of the six Dodgers that he faced. He didn't allow a hit or walk. Minter hurled 26 pitches, with 16 being strikes.
Atlanta beat the Dodgers, 4-2, to win the series 4-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.