Braves put Minter to work after calling him up on Thur.

A.J. Minter, a graduate of The Brook Hill School in Bullard, was called up from Atlanta's Alternate Training Site on Thursday, and since that time the left-handed reliever has seen duty in two games.
Minter has pitched 1.2 innings since being summons to hurl for the big club.
He has allowed three hits, one earned run, and has walked one and fanned three.
Minter, 26, currently has a 5.40 earned run average.
The Braves will take on Tampa Bay on Tuesday evening in St. Petersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.