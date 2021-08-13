Brittany's Elite Stars' Senior Elite Tap win (another) national championship

The Senior Elite Tap team from Brittany's Elite Stars in Jacksonville successfully defended their national championship in the Crystal Teen Small Group category at the Dance Showcase USA, which was held in late June.
Over the seven-day duration of the competition Brittany's Elite Stars delivered 21 routines, with five dances making it into the finals.
The locals defeated 10-other teams to win the championship for the second-straight year.
This year there were more teams to vie against and the categories were more difficult, but the girls representing Brittany's Elite Stars responded to the challenge in a positive manner.
This year's team is made up of Kathryn Smith, Macy Ray Sexton, Rebecca Orr, Claire Tipton and Laney Harwell.
This team has now won four national championships in the past five years, giving the studio six national titles in all.
Other dancers and teams from Brittany's Elite Stars that advanced to the finals were Rebecca Orr and Sophie Jernigan Duet, Xleigh Schmitt Solo, Senior Elite Hip Hop and Mini Elite Jazz.
Katherine Smith was the senior scholarship winner from the competition.
Brittany's Elite Stars is getting ready for its ninth season, which will be getting under way soon — registration is under way.
For additional registration information email britdncr91@aol.com or go to Brittany's Elite Stars' Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.