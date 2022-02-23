Brock Grigsby named AD/HFC at Alto High School

ALTO — The Alto Independent School District Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday night to hire Brock Grigsby as its new athletic director/head football coach.
Grigsby comes to Alto from Center High School where he worked for one season. Prior to his stint in Center, Grigsby worked as an assistant football coach at Alto.
A Meet and Greet for Grigsby will take place at the Alto High School cafeteria beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The public is invited to attend.
Grigsby was a prep standout at quarterback for Troup High School in the early 2010s.
He takes over for Lance Gamble, who resigned earlier this year.
Also joining the Alto family will be Grigsby's wife, Bailey and son Baker.
