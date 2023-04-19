BULLARD - Brook Hill's 7th grade and 8th grade girl's track and field teams won team championships at the Texas Private Middle School State Championship meet, which was hosted by Brook Hill on April 11.
In addition to the Lady Guard, units from Athens Christian, McKinney- Cornerstone Prep, Garland Christian, Tyler-King's Academy, Longview Christian and Tyler HEAT vied for the championships.
Brook Hill's seventh graders amassed 283 to win first place by a landslide. Tyler HEAT (50) and McKinney-Cornerstone Prep (49), came in second and third place.
In the 8th grade girls division, the Lady Guard had 176 points, while runner-up Tyler HEAT earned 167 points, with Garland Christian (70) placing third.
7th Grade Girls Division-Brook Hill top five finishers
100 Meter Dash- Ava Berry, 14.78; 4. Aubrey Morris, 14.92
200 Meter Dash- 2. Berry, 29.98; 4. Reese Hartwig, 31.92
400 Meter Dash- 2. Williams, 1:09.36; 5. Riley Morris, 1:16.02
800 Meter Run- 1. Sage Westbrook, 2:58.10; 2. Addy Green, 3:00.89; 5. Molly Jewel, 3:29.40
1600 Meter Run- 1. Westbrook, 6:32.53; 2. Green, 6:58.50
2400 Meter Run- 1. Westbrook, 10:24.74; 2. Piper Rowen, 11:26.29; Michaelann Tarrant, 12:45.63
100 Meter Hurdles- 1. Shaw, 19.62; 3. Rowan, 20.68; 5. Annah McCown, 21.20
300 Meter Hurdles- 1. Shaw, 56.81; 4. Sadie Wallace, 1:06.35
4X100 Meter Relay- 1. (Keaton Harvey, Lily Kummerfeld, Berry, Mary Soules), 58.97
4X200 Meter Relay- 1. (Kummerfeld, Harvey, Shaw, Madison Hill), 2:08.03
4X400 Meter Relay- 1. (Williams, Rowen, Hartwig, Shaw), 5:08.27
Shot Put- 1. Moore, 34'-1.50"; 2. Maddox Metheney, 27'-9.50"; 5. Scarlett Kerr, 22'-11.50"
Discus- 1. Jessica Hillard, 71'-07"; 3. Grace Courtney, 60'-03"; 4.Lydia Boren, 57'-01"
High Jump- 1. McCown, 4'-3"; Wallace, 3'-10"
Pole Vault- 5. Williams, 12'-06"
Triple Jump- 2. Williams, 25'-03"; 3. Harvey, 25'-01"; 4. Riley Morris, 24'-7.5"
8th Grade Girls Division-Brook Hill top five finishers
100 Meter Dash- 4. Liuba Vinnik, 14.83
800 Meter Run- 2. Emily Morris, 3:03.40; 3. Holly Harper, 3:17.41
100 Meter Hurdles- 2. Jemmia James, 18.80
300 Meter Hurdles- James, 54.76
4X100 Meter Relay- 2. (Kamryh Buske, Scarlett Kerr, Vinnik, Joanna Sebazungu), 58.03
4X200 Meter Relay- 2. (Vinnik, Buske, Gracie Cantwell, Sebazungu), 2:08.19
4X400 Meter Relay- 2. (James, Buske, Kerr, Kerrigan Rozell), 5:12.53
Shot Put- 1. Piper Moore, 34'-1.50"; 2. Metheney, 27'-6.50"; 5. Kerr, 22'-11.50"
Discus- 1. Moore, 94'-6"; 4. Raliegh Prater, 51'-1"; 5. Metheney, 49'-7"
High Jump- 1. James, 4'-6"; 2. Buske, 4'-4"
Pole Vault- 3. Kylie Klinger, 5'-06"; 4. Cantwell, 5'-06"
Long Jump- 1. Sebazungu, 13'-5"; 5. Morris, 12'-8.5"
Triple Jump- 1. James, 29'-1.5"; 3. Rozell, 26'-5"
