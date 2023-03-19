Brook Hill Baseball: Alexander no-hits Dallas Shelton, Guard roll to 10-0 win

DALLAS - Brook Hill posted its second win of the week over Dallas Shelton School on Saturday afternoon in Dallas where the Guard blew out the Chargers 10-0 (5 innings, run rule).
Ashton Alexander didn't allow a hit, struck out six and walked three to earn the win on the hill.
The Guard (10-3, 2-0) scored seven runs in the top of the fifth, to send fans home early with the run rule win.
The Guard, who are in a three-way tie for first place in the Division 3, District 2, forged out seven hits in the game, with Lex Rich leading the way with two hits, including a double, and three RBI.
Dylan Malone clubbed a base hit and drove in a couple of runs for the Guard.
Cade Chesley belted a two base knock while Dylan Malone (1B, 2 RBI), Andrew Sims (1, 1 RBI) and Ben Crutsinger (1B, 1 RBI) also had a productive day at the dish.
Brook Hill will continue conference play by hosting Carrollton Prince of Peace on Tuesday. Prince of Peace is 0-4 in league play.
