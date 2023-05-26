Brook Hill Baseball: Chesley named district's Offensive Player of the Year; Rich top newbie

BULLARD - Leading the lengthy list of Brook Hill Baseball's post season award winners is Cade Chesley, who has been voted as the TAPPS Division III, District 2 Offensive Player of the Year. Chesley was also a first team selection.
Lex Rich was named as the circuit's Newcomer of the Year. Rich also was named to the league's second team.
Other first team picks from Brook Hill included: Ashton Alexander, Dylan Malone and Jabin Moore.
David Sims and Andrew Sims joined Rich on the second team.
A trio of Guard players, Ben Braatz, Samuel Williams and Dallas Clements were a part of the league's honorable mention unit.
Brook Hill finished the season with a 21-8 record and ended up as a regional finalist.
