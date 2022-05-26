Brook Hill baseball's 28-4 record a testament to its 5 seniors

BULLARD - The Brook Hill School's baseball team wrapped up one of the finest seasons in school history by finishing as the TAPPS, Division II state runner-up last week.
The Guard closed the book on the season with an impressive 28-4 record.
Some Brook Hill teams in the past have had more seniors than the 2022 squad had, but the quintet performed at an exceptionally high level from start to finish, and were a big reason that the Guard were able to achieve so much this year.
Guard seniors were Grayson Murry, Finn Kaiyala, Dorian Reyes, Aidan Mason and Landon Mattox.
Three of the five seniors will be playing baseball collegiatly later this year.
Reyes has signed with Midway University in Midway, KY, while Murry and Kaiyala have inked with Tyler Junior College.
Murry was an All-State (first team) pick, as well as an All-District (first team) choice. He also was the District Most Valuable Player.
Among the many accolades that Kaiyala won were All-State (first team), All-District (first team), District Defensive Player of the Year and Academic All-State.
Reyes was named to the All-State honorable mention squad. He also garnered All-District (first team) mention and was the conference's Newcomer of the Year.
All state (first team) and All-District (first team) plaudits were awarded to Mason.
Mattox was a All-District (second team) performer for head coach Jerry Courtney's Guard.
The five seniors also provided leadership for the younger players on the team.
Officially the five young men are gone, having received their respective diplomas a earlier this month, but they will not be forgotten.
