Brook Hill basketball report :Ladies take the win vs. T.K. Gorman

(Girls) Brook Hill 40, T.K. Gorman 24: TYLER – Mylee Booth and Karmen Miller chipped in nine points apiece to guide Brook Hill to a 40-24 win over T. K. Gorman on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler. Brook Hill moved to 14-12 on the year with the victory. Brook Hill will kick off district play by hosting Dallas Shelton at 6 p.m. on Friday.
(Boys) Beckville 48, Brook Hill 44: BECKVILLE – Beckville’s Bearcats used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Brook Hill, 48-44, on Tuesday night in Beckville. The Guard (10-6) led 31-29 after three quarters of play, but Beckville captured the final frame (19-14) to earn the victory. Colton Carson’s 17 points was a team best for Brook Hill. Beck Langemeier had nine points and Noah Langemeier tossed in seven. Brook Hill will entertain Dallas Shelton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
