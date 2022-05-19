BULLARD - Fishing teams from the The Brook Hill School represented well in last week's Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) State Championship tournament.
The two-day event took place on the clear waters of Lake Belton.
The pairing of Drew Lake and Zack Rhea had a superb second day, which was capped off by catching a largemouth bass that weighed 4.8 pounds.
The duo hauled in a total of 17.81 pounds of fish to come in 32nd place in a competitive field that topped out at 325.
Gage Franklin and Tanner French caught 14.08 pounds of bass to take 74th place.
Cole Gotcher and Blaise Bellard of the Columbia High School Bass Team came in first place, with a haul that totaled 25.95 lbs.
