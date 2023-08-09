Brook Hill beats AG in 3; Mize, Dawson combine for 29 kills

ALBA, Texas – Julianna Mize and Gracie Dawson joined forces to swat down a combined 29 kills as Brook Hill blasted Alba-Golden 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-13 Tuesday night in Alba.
The Lady Guard evened its record at 1-1 with the victory. Alba-Golden is 0-1.
Mize hammered down 16 spikes and recorded eight digs for the Lady Guard while Dawson added 13 kills, 16 digs and two blocks.
Other standouts for Brook Hill were Brett Bellar (6 digs), Cassidy Clark (2 aces, 24 assists), Mia Vrbova (4 blocks) and Blair Brister (3 aces).
Brook Hill will play in the Central Heights Tournament beginning on Thursday. The Lady Guard are scheduled to face Timpson at 10 a.m. and Elysian Fields at 1 p.m.
