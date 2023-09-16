Brook Hill blows out Roughnecks: Cam Ryle has a 4 TD night

WHITE OAK – Cam Ryle ran for two touchdowns and threw a pair of scoring strikes to guide Brook Hill to a 55-20 win over White Oak Friday evening at Roughneck Stadium.
The Guard evened its slate at 2-2 with the win. White Oak slipped to 0-4.
Ryle went 12-12 in the passing department and threw for 224 yards. He hurled a 37-yard touchdown strike to Dallas Clements and tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Breckin Westbrook.
Ryle added rushing touchdowns covering four and five yards, respectively.
Other offensive standouts for the Guard were Ronnie Lindroos (37-yard scoring run), Xavier Kendrick (22 yard touchdown run) and Tra Whatley (9-yard scoring run).
Ryder Williams (3-42), one of six Brook Hill receivers to have at least one catch in the game, was the leading pass catcher for the Guard.
Brook Hill-place kicker Osagie Aziegbe had a perfect night in nailing 7-of-7 point after touchdown attempts and adding field goals covering 28 and 26 yards.
Colten Richards had a season-high 17 tackles to ignite the Brook Hill defense.
Marlon Rataj tossed in nine stops and Marcelo Martinez added seven.
Alexander Huhtaniemi collected five tackles and came up with two tackles for loss.
Brook Hill will be back at Herrington Stadium to welcome Atlanta to town on Friday.
