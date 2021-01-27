Brook Hill bounces Grace Community, 45-30

BULLARD — Brook Hill outscored Grace Community 26-7 in the second half to slam the visiting Cougars, 45-30, on Tuesday night in Bullard.
The Cougars led 30-28 at intermission, before the Guard found its rhythm.
Chandler Fletcher scored a team-high 15 points and came down with four rebounds for the Guard.
Grayson Murry pumped in eight points to go along with six boards.
Other players of impact for Brook Hill included Joseph Johnson with eight points and six caroms and TyJuan Cannon, who added six points to compliment his four steals and three assists.
Brook Hill (16-2, 3-1) will head to Garland for an 8 p.m. game with Brighter Horizons on Friday.
