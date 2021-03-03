Brook Hill boys bow out of playoffs after loss to Lions

GRAPEVINE — Despite two incredible individual efforts, the Brook Hill Guard dropped a 70-56 decision to Grapevine Faith Christian in a TAPPS, Class 5A, Area game on Tuesday night.
Chandler Fletcher tossed in 20 points for the Guard, who end the year with a 20-5 record.
Grayson Murry chalked up a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).
TyJuan Cannon added 12 points and eight boards for Brook Hill.
The Lions (23-4), who will face Dallas Christian later this week, led 36-29 at halftime.
