Brook Hill boys bow out of playoffs after loss to Lions

GRAPEVINE — Despite two incredible individual efforts, the Brook Hill Guard dropped a 70-56 decision to Grapevine Faith Christian in a TAPPS, Class 5A, Area game on Tuesday night.

Chandler Fletcher tossed in 20 points for the Guard, who end the year with a 20-5 record.

Grayson Murry chalked up a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

TyJuan Cannon added 12 points and eight boards for Brook Hill.

The Lions (23-4), who will face Dallas Christian later this week, led 36-29 at halftime.

