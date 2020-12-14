Brook Hill boys defeat Rusk, state-ranked Gary, to move to 5-0

The Brook Hill Guard had a busy and a most productive weekend as the team improved to 5-0 on the year after logging wins over Rusk and Gary, which was previously undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2 A Poll.
On Friday evening the Guard traveled into enemy territory and was able to edge the hometown Eagles, 67-61.
Playing at Herrington Gymnasium on Saturday, Brook Hill tagged Gary's Bobcats with their first defeat as the Guard got past Gary, 39-27.
Brook Hill's next game will take place at 2:15 p.m. Friday when the Guard trek to New London for a date with West Rusk.
Brook Hill 67, Rusk 61
The Guard carved out a 31-22 lead at halftime and then held off the Eagles in the second half to earn the victory.
TyJuan Cannon and Joseph Johnson knocked down 17 points apiece for Brook Hill.
Cannon also led his team with eight rebounds, while Johnson added five boards and three assists.
Also scoring in double figures was Chandler Fletcher. Fletcher poured in 11 points to go along with three rebounds.
Grayson Murry pitched in four points and five rebounds.
As a team Brook Hill shot 46.9% (23-49) from the field and came down with a total of 30 rebounds.
Players of impact for the Eagles included Kavesdion Tilley with 16 points, Owen McCown (14 points) and Elijah Ward (13 points and 8 rebounds).
Brook Hill 39, Gary 27
Brook Hill wasted no time in posting a lead on the visiting Bobcats. Brook Hill led 11-6 after one quarter and 15-10 at the break.
The home team outscored Gary 15-7 in the third stanza to salt the win away early.
Johnson's 10 points was a team high for Brook Hill. He also had a team-best five rebounds.
Fletcher tossed in 10 points and shagged three boards, while Cannon fired in eight points and accounted for three rebounds and three assists.
Cannon and Johnson each dropped in two shots from behind the arc.
Ecker paced Gary with 14 points.
