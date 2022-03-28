Brook Hill boys golf roundup

Brook Hill's Guard golf team came in first place at the Grand Saline Invitational, which was played on March 21 at Land's End.
The Guard checked in at 320, which was highlighted Colton Carson (75) being the second overall medalist and Noah Langemeier (75), the third.
Individual scores that counted towards the team total for the Guard were as follows: Colton Carson (75), Tony Kim (79), Noah Nichols (81), Theo Hardt (85) and Brady Callens (87).
Beck Langemeier, who played as an individual, carded an 81.
Brook Hill golf is coached by Chad Grubb.
Brook Hill Invitational won by Bullard, Guard sixth
TYLER — On Tuesday at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler, Bullard (341) easily won the team title, with Grace Community coming in second at 363, followed by Rusk (364).
Brook Hill linksters tallied a score of 393 and wound up in sixth place.
A total of nine teams competed in the tournament.
Lawton Emmons (79) of Arp won medalist honors.
Bullard scores were: Hylend Long (80), Oliver Olds (88), Stuart Hall (88), Mason Mayo (90) and Zach Elselt (103).
Wade William's 82 was a team low for Rusk.
Jacob Trawick (89), Jeran Driver (95), Noah Acker (98) and Aydon Wiclt (100) completed the Eagle team.
Low man for the Guard was Tony Kim, who ended up shooting a 95. Ryder Williams was one stroke behind, with Henry Pyun coming in at 98.
Soohyoun Kim carded a round of 104, followed by Luke Davis (106).
Playing as an individual, William Bailey of Bullard fired off a round of 96.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.